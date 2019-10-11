Celebrate Lara Trump’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Lara Trump’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law's birthday, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet, and at various events throughout the years. And there truly have been some incredible ones.

Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, the wife of Trump's son, Eric, is no stranger to fashion and has just as great of fashion sense as her sister-in-laws, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump.

Lara, who is an adviser for Trump’s 2020 campaign, officially became part of the Trump family when she married his son, Eric at the gorgeous Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2014.

She and Eric have since had two children together, a son Eric "Luke" born in September 2017 and recently a daughter, Carolina Dorothy, who was born in August.

Looking back over her looks, so many stand out, like the jaw-dropping white sleeveless number she wore when she joined Eric and the rest of the family at the third U.S. presidential debate held in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2016. And then there was the stunning one-shoulder black jumpsuit she stepped out in for a show last year during the New York Fashion Week.

There truly have been so many over the last few years that it's hard to pick. Check out this list of her most unforgettable looks that stood out. Let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Lara!