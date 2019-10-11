Liberal Media Figures Are Full Of Praise For Shepard Smith

Liberal media figures took to Twitter on Friday to praise former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith.

Smith took the final portion of “Shepard Smith Reporting” on Friday to announce his departure from the network.

“This is my last newscast here,” Smith told viewers Friday. “Thank you for watching today and over the decades as I traveled to many of your communities and anchored this program, Studio B, and Fox Report, plus endless marathon hours of breaking news. It’s been an honor and my pleasure. Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalist will thrive. I’m Shepard Smith.”

The same take on the news that drove President Donald Trump and others to criticize the longtime Fox News anchor led many liberal media figures to praise Smith and some even to criticize his former employer in the process. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Floats, Then Deletes Theory On Shepard Smith’s Fox News Departure)

Bad day for those who respect and value factual, courageous reporting. You will be missed, @ShepNewsTeam. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 11, 2019

“It feels like death in the news division,” a source told me of Shep Smith’s shock departure. The person said staffers at the network are “shocked” and that some were crying. “At least we had him,” the person said. https://t.co/eyAg5g4ldM — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 11, 2019

News that Shepard Smith is leaving Fox News is a bombshell in the world of television journalism. Smith has been a pro and a straight shooter as a reporter and anchor. His departure suggests a bigger story, but I wish him well in his future pursuits. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 11, 2019

Shep Smith has been the best breaking news anchor of his time. There has not been a better news broadcaster over the past decade. @ShepNewsTeam pic.twitter.com/oU7EYJcyaO — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 11, 2019

Shepard Smith is what it looks like to be on the right side of history. Thank you for pressing for the truth and for being a great example to journalists everywhere. You were an inspiration and you’re going to be missed on TV. — Dan Gallo (@dangallo) October 11, 2019

Shepard Smith is leaving Fox News. I worked at Fox for six years. Shep was a REAL reporter. I attacked Trump daily. My firing was a setup up by people inside & outside Fox. With Shep gone Fox Is no longer a News network. It’s run by Trump Sadly it will go down with him. — Robert G Beckel (@RobertGBeckel) October 11, 2019

Shepard Smith spoke truth to power – which is why many of his channel’s viewers turned on him. He did his job with neither fear nor favor – but with honesty and integrity. And that’s why he’ll be missed — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) October 11, 2019

.@ShepNewsTeam is leaving Fox News. I am feeling the same celebratory joy as when a Handmaid is able to escape Gilead and live in freedom.#Shep https://t.co/UryS4DcwAH — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 11, 2019