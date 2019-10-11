Media

Liberal Media Figures Are Full Of Praise For Shepard Smith

Shepard Smith says goodbye at Fox News (Fox News screengrab)

Liberal media figures took to Twitter on Friday to praise former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith.

Smith took the final portion of “Shepard Smith Reporting” on Friday to announce his departure from the network.

“This is my last newscast here,” Smith told viewers Friday. “Thank you for watching today and over the decades as I traveled to many of your communities and anchored this program, Studio B, and Fox Report, plus endless marathon hours of breaking news. It’s been an honor and my pleasure. Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalist will thrive. I’m Shepard Smith.”

The same take on the news that drove President Donald Trump and others to criticize the longtime Fox News anchor led many liberal media figures to praise Smith and some even to criticize his former employer in the process. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Floats, Then Deletes Theory On Shepard Smith’s Fox News Departure)