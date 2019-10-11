Mike Pompeo Wonders If PBS Host Is ‘Working For The DNC’ After She Defends Biden

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that PBS host Judy Woodruff and other media outlets are defending former Vice President Joe Biden “like you’re working for the DNC [Democratic National Committee].”

In discussing the ongoing impeachment inquiry that surrounds President Donald Trump on “PBS Newshour,” Woodruff and Pompeo touched on the allegations that Joe Biden had a Ukrainian prosecutor fired, because the then-vice president did not want his son, Hunter Biden, investigated for corruption.

Woodruff said, “there’s been no proof of any misdoing by Vice President Biden… ” (RELATED: Chuck Todd Promotes A Political Message, Doesn’t Inform Viewers As Journalism Should, Says Political Commentator In Scathing Op Ed)

Pompeo shot back: “Y’all keep repeating that line like you’re working for the DNC.”

Woodruff assured the secretary of state, “I’m an independent journalist.”

But the prosecutor in question has filed an affidavit accusing Biden of forcing him out of his job, allegedly because he was assessing just why Hunter Biden was sitting on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company and collecting an exorbitant salary even though he had no apparent expertise or experience in the energy sector.

Joe Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine if prosecutor Viktor Shokin was not fired or did not resign. He has bragged about the incident on camera. But the Democratic presidential candidate claims he wanted Shokin out because of alleged corruption. Shokin resigned from his position shortly after Biden issued the threat. (RELATED: Joe Biden Never Says He Discussed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine Deal. Hunter Says He Did)

Although Shokin insists his departure was entirely due Joe Biden’s fears about his son being investigated, the Ukrainian prosecutor was accused of corruption by a variety of sources at the time.

Biden recently pushed back against a journalist asking about the Ukraine controversy, “It’s not a conflict of interest. There’s been no indication of any conflict of interest, from Ukraine or anywhere else. Period. I’m not going to respond to that! Let’s focus on the problem. Focus on this man, what he’s doing, that no president has ever done. No president!”