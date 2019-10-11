NFL Rescinds Fine On Jamal Adams For Hit On Baker Mayfield

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams won’t have to pay a fine for his hit on Baker Mayfield a few weeks ago.

Adams was fined $21,056 for hitting the Cleveland Browns passer during a “Monday Night Football” game, and it was a horrendous call from the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the play below.

This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH pic.twitter.com/SKlTmBBMf0 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) September 19, 2019

Well, Adams appealed and the league ultimately agreed that he didn’t do anything wrong. According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL rescinded the fine after reviewing the situation.

Source: #Jets safety Jamal Adams won his appeal of a $21,056 fine for a hit last month on #Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Adams wasn’t happy with the fine. Appeals officer Derrick Brooks agreed, and rescinded it. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2019

I’m glad to see there’s still some common sense in the NFL. The hit Adams put on Mayfield was perfectly fine. There wasn’t anything wrong with it at all.

To pretend otherwise would be insulting to football fans everywhere. This isn’t flag football. It’s the NFL. Hits are going to happen.

Adams didn’t try to murder Mayfield. He just put a tough football hit on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Adams (@presidentmal) on Oct 10, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

While the league certainly made the wrong call to start with when they fined the Jets safety, at least they came to their senses by dialing it back.

I don’t usually praise NFL leadership, but I have to here. Props to them for righting this absurd situation and letting Adams keep his money.

Now, let’s try to avoid similar situations down the road. It’s football. Let the guys play.