San Diego Padres Pitcher Jacob Nix Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Police Officer’s Home

San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix might be in some hot water with the law after a recent arrest.

Nix was arrested in Peoria, Arizona after he allegedly broke into the home of a police officer through the dog door, according to AZFamily.com.

The police officer reportedly "kicked" Nix in the face after he allegedly broke into the house, but the beatdown didn't stop there.

When Nix was allegedly fleeing, he was shot in the back by a taser. The Padres pitcher and San Diego minor league pitcher Thomas Donald Cosgrove, who allegedly helped Nix get out of the dog door, were both arrested.

Nix was charged with two counts of criminal trespassing, and Cosgrove was hit with a charge of criminal trespassing.

I don’t know why, but I find this situation to be hilarious. Of course, Nix and Cosgrove are innocent until proven guilty.

That’s the wonderful system we have in America. Having said that, allegedly breaking into a house and finding out that it’s owned by a cop is really bad luck.

It’s even worse when you allegedly crawl through a dog door, get kicked in the face, and then get hit by a taser.

Not great, my friends. Not great at all.

I’ve never broken into a house at any point in my life, and I never intend to. However, if I ever find myself in a home invasion situation, I’d hope like hell the house isn’t owned by a cop.

Best of luck to these two in court! It sounds like they’re going to need it.