Watch The Preview For The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Adapt And Overcome’

The new “SEAL Team” episode “Adapt and Overcome” looks like it’s going to be excellent.

The plot of the third episode of season three, according to CBS’ press room, is, “Bravo Team is on a mission in Azerbaijan to help retake a power plant in order to avoid political instability in the area.”

Judging from the preview, Bravo is going to find itself in a gunfight with an unexpected enemy. Given the location of the mission, a safe bet could be the Russians. I suppose the Chinese could also be in play, but my money is on guys receiving orders from Moscow. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In ‘Ignore And Override’)

Watch a preview of the episode below.

View this post on Instagram First Rule of Covert Ops: Know Your Enemy. #SEALTEAM A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Oct 10, 2019 at 8:33am PDT

This one looks like we’re going to get a lot more action and a less of the personal stuff. I’m okay with that.

It seems like there’s going to have been a major screwup somewhere along the line, because it looks like Bravo has no idea who they’re fighting in Azerbaijan.

That’s not exactly an ideal situation at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Oct 9, 2019 at 7:03pm PDT

We’ve had two great episodes to start the new season. It looks like we’re not going to be slowing down at all with “Adapt and Overcome.”

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to catch the new episode. It’s looks like it’s going to be electric.