SEC Week 7 Preview And Predictions: Showdown Saturday

We’re officially moving into mid-October, which means that college football teams across the country are getting into the meat of conference play.

In the SEC, things will really heat up in week 7 with showdowns set to take place in College Station and Baton Rouge. It’s officially time for the contenders to separate themselves from the pretenders, and this week will tell us a lot about what we should expect for the rest of the season. (RELATED: SEC Week 6 Preview And Predictions: One Showdown And A Cloud Of Dust)

South Carolina vs. Georgia: The Gamecocks continue their brutal schedule Saturday as they head to Athens. It’s been baptism by fire for promising South Carolina freshman quarterback Tyler Hilinski, but he has acquitted himself well so far. This will be another tough test for South Carolina as the heavily favored Bulldogs led by quarterback Jake Fromm are looking to hit their stride. The Gamecocks will put up a fight early, but Georgia is simply too good.

Prediction: Georgia 42 South Carolina 17

Alabama vs. Texas A&M: The Crimson Tide are set to face their first real test of the season as they take on top 25-ranked Texas A&M in College Station. The Aggies have suffered two early season losses to Clemson and Auburn, largely thanks to a dreadful offensive line that has failed to protect talented quarterback Kellen Mond, but this matchup might actually set up well for A&M. Alabama’s defense has been unimpressive so far. The Crimson Tide gave up 31 points and nearly 500 yards of offense to a mediocre Ole Miss team in their last outing, and I expect Alabama fans (including myself) to have to sweat this one a bit. Alabama will win, but they will be tested.

Prediction: Alabama 34 Texas A&M 24

Florida vs. LSU: It’s Saturday night in Death Valley, and a battle of two undefeated SEC teams await. I cannot wait to watch the latest chapter in this storied rivalry. While LSU is two touchdown favorites, I believe this will be closer than the experts think. Tigers’ quarterback Joe Burrow has burst onto the scene as a Heisman Trophy front-runner early in the season. However, Burrow and LSU have not faced a defense anywhere near as good as Florida’s so far, so this will be a real litmus test for just how far this offense has come. I believe the Gators will give Burrow fits, but he will come through in the end as the Tigers win a thriller at home.

Prediction: LSU 27 Florida 21