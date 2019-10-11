Mrs. Papadopoulos Flaunts Skimpy Swimwear At Trump’s Miami Resort

Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos has a new swimsuit line.

Naturally she’s showing it off at President Trump’s National Doral Resort in Miami.

Her husband, George Papadopoulos, 32, is a former foreign policy adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In 2017, the ex-Trump aide pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He spent 12 days in the jug, was fined $9,500, and was sentenced to parole for 12 months. Papadopoulos has portrayed himself as a victim, saying he’s the victim of government foul play. (Papadopoulos’s Wife Says Hubby Should Scrap Plea Deal With Mueller)

Mangiante, who has claimed to be an Italian lawyer, married Papadopoulos in March, 2018, posted several skimpy swimsuit pics to Twitter on Thursday that included thongs, a bikini, and a few skin baring one-pieces.

It’s unclear how old Mangiante is. In 2018, she admitted to ABC News that she had changed the date on a photograph to make her seem younger. “I did happen to lie about my age,” she told ABC News. “I don’t owe anyone any explanation about it.” The report indicated that she is 37, not 34. She said she was born in 1981. (RELATED: Simona Mangiante Opens Up About The Russia Investigation)

Mangiante is clearly frustrated by some of the coverage she has received. (RELATED: Simona Mangiante Equates Slander to Rape)

But conceivably she controlled the sexy swimsuit shots. Many of her social media followers were captivated by the pictures of Mangiante striking exaggerated model poses in and around rocks and water.

“Looking gorgeous as ever,” remarked a fan.

Another posted 33 fire emojis.

“Your[sic] beautiful,” announced Gunner.

“Babe shots,” noted Harry.

A guy who obviously has a way with words remarked, “Love the way you look girl keep it up.” A man who may be his spirit twin wrote, “I wish I was in Miami. Personally. I rather see you without your collection on.”

Another had business advice: “You also need to get Mrs. Trump the first lady to wear your collection. Now that would be something. You both look alike, good luck with your branding.”

Headlock Homer was pretty excited. “Wow, Wow & Super Wow!!!!!” he wrote.

Still, there’s at least one woman who won’t be buying her swimwear.

Liz Mair, a political communications strategist, took issue with Mangiante’s photographs.

“If you want to see some really unattractive swimwear that make even a thin girl look fat, you should take a look at these photos,” Mair tweeted. “My personal rule of thumb: If the gear in question makes the model look fat, don’t buy it.”

Ouch.

But Mair wasn’t the only catty critic.

Lakegirl snapped, “Looks like you are just trying to sell sex. You are taking quite a bit of advantage of your husband’s current notoriety. I am rather concerned for George.”