Trump Administration Mulls Turkey Sanctions After Syria Invasion

The Trump administration is threatening to hit Turkey with sanctions following the Turkish military offensive in Northern Syria.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the president would be signing an executive order giving the Treasury department broad authority to sanction the Turkish dictatorship led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Says Trump Has ‘Shamelessly Abandoned’ Kurdish Allies)

“President Trump and he has authorized and will be signing a new executive order giving the Treasury Department, in consultation with himself and Secretary Pompeo, very significant new sanctions authorities that can be targeted at any person associated with the government of Turkey, any portion of the government,” Mnuchin announced.

WATCH:

Trump has come under fire from members of his own party over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria, leaving the Kurds vulnerable. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ISIS Fighters Have A ‘Second Lease On Life’ Because Of Trump’s Withdrawal From Syria)

“The president is concerned about the ongoing military offensive and potential targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, ethnic or religious minorities, and also the president wants to make very clear it is imperative that Turkey not allow even a single ISIS fighter to escape,” Mnuchin said.

The president has expressed concern over continued U.S. involvement in the region, but suggested Thursday that he would be open to sanctions against Turkey’s totalitarian regime.

“I campaigned on ending the endless wars. We’re all over the world fighting wars. Half the places — nobody even knows what they’re doing over there,” Trump said, while promising to “wipe out” Turkey if they massacre the Kurdish army.

“I will wipe out his economy if that happens. I’ve already done it once with Pastor [Andrew] Brunson. I hope that he will act rationally,” Trump said.