WEISS: No, Hunter Biden’s Corruption Hasn’t Been ‘Debunked’

As the story about Hunter Biden, then-Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine keep dominating the headlines, many media outlets have begun spinning a deceitful web of lies regarding the facts in this case.

The facts are these: Hunter Biden was pulling in $50,000 a month for being on the board of Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company in Ukraine. Viktor Shokin, then the prosecutor general of Ukraine, was in charge of an investigation into corruption within the company. Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time, claimed credit for getting him fired.

Hunter Biden also has a history of drug an alcohol addiction.

These are not conspiracy theories, they are facts.

Still, NBC News ran an article claiming there is “no evidence” for Trump’s accusations against Biden. Naturally, so did the far-left blog Vox.

Even The New York Times ran an opinion piece cloaked as “news” about how Trump’s claims about the Biden’s are “lies.” They claim that Biden’s pressure to have Shokin overthrown had absolutely nothing to do with his son’s business dealings in the nation.

“Trump isn’t making unproven charges against Biden. He is blatantly lying about him. He and his defenders are spreading a conspiracy theory that is the precise opposite of the truth,” The New York Times op-ed stated. How can they possibly assert this with certainty without any official investigation into the matter?

Vanity Fair ran a ridiculous headline that claimed, “Trump, Giuliani the Only Dopes Who Believe ‘Completely Debunked’ Biden Conspiracy.”

The article blasted the corruption allegation as completely bogus, while presenting claims from only one side and ignoring statement’s from the other.

The article cited former Ukrainian head prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko saying that he saw no evidence of wrongdoing in Hunter Biden’s case. They go on to ignore the statement from Shokin himself and Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

Azarov has called for an investigation into whether the younger Biden violated their laws with his business moves and Shokin claims he was kicked out of office for investigating Biden.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, also claimed that he spoke with Shokin, and that Shokin insisted he was seriously investigating Burisma before he was fired.

Most of the articles claiming the corruption is “debunked” or that Trump is a “liar” hinge on Shokin not investigating Burisma. Where you stand all comes down to who you believe, which is subjective — and therefore clearly not objective news.

A Washington Post article described itself as a “quick guide to Trump’s false claims about Ukraine and the Bidens,” but was fueled entirely by the belief that Trump, Shokin, Giuliani and Azarov had lied. The Post’s snotty and partisan opinion piece, masquerading as news, explained,“This is one of those complex stories that consume Washington but frequently confuse ordinary Americans.”

The Post claimed that Joe Biden’s push to oust Shokin was not a scandal because it was seen a “diplomatic victory” and that he “was not investigating Burisma or Hunter Biden.” Shokin’s own testimonial contradicts this claim, but it isn’t even mentioned in their pompous “guide.”

In reality, there has never been a formal investigation into Biden’s role in his son’s shady business dealings. But if you only present one side of the “he-said, she-said,” of course it seems “debunked.”

Until there is a formal investigation, the claim that any questions about corruption have been “debunked” are outright lies.

Adam Weiss (@AdamMatthew) is the CEO of AMW PR, a New York political strategy and communications firm. His firm has represented Kimberly Guilfoyle, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie, Anthony Scaramucci and more.