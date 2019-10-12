James Comey Fantasizes About Erasing His Twitter Account After End Of Trump Era

In a new interview published by The New York Times, Former FBI Director James Comey revealed that he longs for the day where he can erase his Twitter account.

“I have a fantasy about on January 21, 2021, deleting my Twitter and moving on to something else,” he told NYT. “But until then, I can’t.”

Comey has been an open critic of President Trump and was spotted campaigning for a Democrat last year. He told NYT that he plans to spend the next 13 months working to prevent Donald Trump’s re-election.

“I feel stuck, like I can’t do something else. And I couldn’t look myself in the mirror if I went and did something easy,” he said.

He continues to be a controversial figure since being terminated from his position in 2017. In late August, Mr. Comey felt that an apology would be “nice” following the release of the DOJ inspector general’s report. (RELATED: White House Responds To IG Report On Former FBI Director James Comey)

Comey, however, came out against impeachment in a television interview recently.

“I think the American people would be let off the hook if Donald Trump were impeached and removed from office,” he said, alleging that many of the president’s supporters would think a coup had taken place. (RELATED: ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Actor Slated To Play James Comey In CBS Miniseries)