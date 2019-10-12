Florida And LSU Drop Incredible Hype Videos Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated Matchup

LSU and Florida both cranked the hype video game up to 100 ahead of their Saturday night matchup in Baton Rouge.

The Gators and Tigers both enter the game tonight, which kicks at 8:00 EST on ESPN, undefeated and battling for a playoff spot.

Obviously, that has people hyped, which leads me to my next point. You can't have a major college football game without some great hype videos.

Florida and LSU didn’t disappoint one bit with the videos they dropped. Watch both of them below.

Oh Yeah… They Hungry And I Wish You Good Luck! pic.twitter.com/wrrB28z2A7 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 12, 2019

This game is going to be absolutely electric. The Tigers are favored by nearly two touchdowns, which is mind-boggling when you consider the fact they’re playing another top-10 team.

Think about that for a second. Two top 10 SEC programs are meeting on the gridiron tonight, and one of them is favored by double digits.

That means Florida is pretty much playing with house money. Nobody expects them to win. They might as well cut it loose and have fun with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb) on Oct 7, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

Make sure to tune in for kickoff at 8:00 EST on ESPN. This isn’t a game college football fans are going to want to miss.