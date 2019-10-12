New Orleans Hotel Partially Collapses, Leaving 1 Dead And 3 Others Missing

One person was killed and three others are missing after a section of a New Orleans hotel under construction crumbled Saturday.

Construction workers ran to safety as the partially built Hard Rock Hotel collapsed. Upper floors of the building collapsed in on themselves before the entire portion tipped over, hitting the ground below. Officials confirmed the death Saturday.

WATCH:

New video. New info. New Orleans:

•1 person has died

•3 people are unaccounted for

•18 are injured following the construction collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel

????: @BrienFallon pic.twitter.com/XvBL0VhNmb — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 12, 2019

An additional 18 people who were taken to a hospital are considered in stable condition, authorities said. (RELATED: 8 Dead As Schoolchildren Are Trapped Under Rubble As Nigerian School Collapses)

“It’s still a very dangerous situation,” New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell told reporters Saturday morning. “The crane is still in place but it is unsupported and very dangerous.” The department is evacuating nearby buildings, he added.

Some citizens want questions answered.

“I don’t know where my husband is,” one woman named Nova Espinoza told reporters while looking at the site.

Others described how the collapse happened.

“It looked like the concrete just slid from the top all the way down to the street,” Matt Worges told reporters, according to Nola.com. “The concrete just started to slide down the side.”

