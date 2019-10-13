Watch Niko Price Knockout James Vick With Brutal Kick At UFC Tampa

Niko Price knocked out James Vick in impressive fashion at UFC Tampa on Saturday night.

Price appeared to be in some serious trouble early in the fight, but managed to flip the script on Vick after landing a kick from the ground. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Price landed a kick to Vick’s face while on his back. The sound of the kick alone might make your skin crawl. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Give the video a watch below. It’s absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

That’s about as brutal as it gets when it comes to kicks in the UFC. Vick looked like he was pretty much in control of the fight.

Things got switched up fast the moment that shot to Vick’s face got landed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niko “The Hybrid” Price UFC (@hybridufc) on Oct 12, 2019 at 10:08pm PDT

Big fights are what the fans tune in for and Price didn’t let us down at all. Just when you thought he might be in big trouble, the UFC fighter drops his opponent without any trouble at all.

Props to him, and I can’t wait to see what we get out of the UFC next!