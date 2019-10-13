Pope Francis Unintentionally Supports NFL Team Because Of Twitter Algorithm

Pope Francis delivered an unintentional show of support Sunday for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, all thanks to a Twitter algorithm.

“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession,” Pope Francis tweeted.

Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019

Pope Francis’ intention was to honor the five newly canonized saints: St. John Henry Newman, St. Marian Thresia, St. Giuseppina Vannini, St. Dulce Lopes Pontes and St. Marguerite Bays.

????VIDEO: #PopeFrancis pronounces the canonization formula in Latin at the canonization Mass of 5 new saints: St. John Henry Newman,

St. Marian Thresia,

St. Giuseppina Vannini,

St. Dulce Lopes Pontes, and

St. Marguerite Bays pray for us! #CardinalNewmanpic.twitter.com/MN4VtLxoIW — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) October 13, 2019

But Twitter’s algorithm turned the Pope’s hashtag into a hashtag that included the fleur-de-lis logo of the New Orleans Saints. (RELATED: Pope Francis Tells Journalist: ‘I Am Honored That The Americans Attack Me’)

Dear whoever in Vatican Communications wrote this, you may want to check hashtags before posting them: #Saints brings up an NFL team logo which I don’t think was your intention. — ????Fr. Matthew Schneider, LC???? (@FrMatthewLC) October 13, 2019

Fans responded with a slew of jokes, suggesting that if his Holiness was onboard, it might be high time to put some money on New Orleans.

Putting all my money on the Saints today. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 13, 2019

When are you releasing your Locks of the Week? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) October 13, 2019

Who Dat — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 13, 2019