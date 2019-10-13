World

Pope Francis Unintentionally Supports NFL Team Because Of Twitter Algorithm

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Pope Francis delivered an unintentional show of support Sunday for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, all thanks to a Twitter algorithm.

“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession,” Pope Francis tweeted.

Pope Francis’ intention was to honor the five newly canonized saints: St. John Henry Newman, St. Marian Thresia, St. Giuseppina Vannini, St. Dulce Lopes Pontes and St. Marguerite Bays.

But Twitter’s algorithm turned the Pope’s hashtag into a hashtag that included the fleur-de-lis logo of the New Orleans Saints. (RELATED: Pope Francis Tells Journalist: ‘I Am Honored That The Americans Attack Me’)

Fans responded with a slew of jokes, suggesting that if his Holiness was onboard, it might be high time to put some money on New Orleans.