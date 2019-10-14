Assisted Living Employees Arrested After Running Dementia Fight Club

Three women were arrested Friday after being accused of running a fight club ring at a North Carolina assisted living facility.

A report of elder abuse was filed to police June 21, according to a report published Sunday by Fox News. The report claimed that employees at the Danby House had let residents fight each other.

Marilyn Latish McKey, 32, was accused of pushing a 73-year-old resident, while Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, watched and filmed.

Another report filed claimed a 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman got into a fight while the three woman watched, filmed and encouraged the fight.

McKey was charged with two counts of assault, while the two other women were charged with one count of assault on a disabled person. (RELATED: Bullying Is Apparently Rampant At Senior Citizen Centers)

“When you’re talking about someone who can’t take care of themselves, we’ve got to give specific attention to that,” Lieutenant Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department told Fox News 8.

