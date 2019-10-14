Biden Says He’s The Reason For Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that he’s “the only reason” for lawmakers opening an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Biden spoke at the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union presidential forum Sunday and suggested that even though he was “the last guy” to publicly call for impeachment, he’s the reason there’s an inquiry into the president.

“Look, I may be the last guy that publicly called for impeachment, but I’m the only reason there is impeachment going on,” Biden said. “Our democracy is literally at stake. It’s not a joke. This is the most corrupt administration in modern American history.”

“And the fact of the matter is that whether or not the Senate will impeach, whether or not it will impeach, there is no option but to deal with this,” he said.

Biden said America can’t elect another “unethical president.” The Democratic presidential candidate suggested that “there’s no option” but to continue on with the inquiry even if it doesn’t appear as though Trump would be officially impeached.

“I think the boy knows that I’ll beat him like a drum if I get the nomination,” Biden said. (RELATED: Tulsi Goes After Biden On Ukraine Scandal)

The House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry into the president on Sept. 24 after an August whistleblower complaint alleged Trump asked Ukraine’s president to look into Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump has hit back at the allegations, largely based on a July 25 phone call, and suggested Joe Biden needs to be investigated.

The president alleged Joe Biden used his position as vice president to pressure Ukrainian officials into firing its top prosecutor, who was looking into a Ukrainian gas company that Hunter Biden sat on the board of.

