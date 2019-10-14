Big 10 Has The Most Undefeated Teams Remaining In College Football

The Big 10 has the most undefeated teams remaining in all of college football.

As pointed out by multiple people on Twitter: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Minnesota lead the pack for the country.

No other conference has more than two, and the entire Power Five outside of the B1G only has five undefeated squads.

After Week 7

Undefeated teams remaining: 12

B1G: 4 (Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota)

SEC: 2 (Alabama, LSU)

B12: 2 (Oklahoma, Baylor)

ACC: 1 (Clemson)

AAC: 1 (SMU)

MWC: 1 (Boise)

SB: 1 (Appalachian State)

P12: 0

CUSA: 0

MAC: 0

IND: 0 — Nick Juskewycz (@NickJuskewycz) October 13, 2019

The Big Ten still has 4 undefeateds remaining: Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Minnesota. This is as many as:

The other power conferences combined (Bama, LSU, Oklahoma, Baylor)

The non-power conferences combined (Boise, SMU, App State, Clemson) — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 13, 2019

How much does it hurt SEC fans? How much does it hurt? How much does it hurt to talk nonstop garbage and then not even come close to the Big 10?

It’s honestly laughable how people project the SEC as the best conference in America when the stats very clearly say otherwise.



Sure, they have undefeated squads in Alabama and LSU. Both of them are competitive and solid, but the rest of the conference?

I’m just not sold. Georgia just lost to South Carolina. South Carolina!

Meanwhile, OSU and Wisconsin look like they both could compete for a national title. Hell, the Buckeyes might be the best team in all of America.

Penn State is also extremely talented and is just another example of the B1G’s elite status. I don’t honestly know what to think about Minnesota.

At this point, they’re undefeated, but I’m not sure if I’m sold on them being a great team.



Either way, it’s hilarious that the SEC honestly tries to pretend they’re the best, and the Big 10 has twice as many undefeated teams.

I guess facts just don’t care about feelings of the people down in SEC country.