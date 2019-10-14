Brett Favre Explains To Peyton Manning How He Didn’t Know What Nickel Defense Was

ESPN recently released a video of an incredible conversation between Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

One of the most famous stories surrounding the Packers legend is the fact he played in the NFL and didn’t know what a nickel defense was. It’s a hell of a lot more entertaining of a story when you listen to him explain it to Manning.

“Who cared? I didn’t care. I didn’t know what a nickel defense…I heard that, and that’s a true story,” Favre explained to Manning in the video clip. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Upon learning what nickel defense was, Favre asked, “who cares?” Watch the full video of the exchange below.

Brett Favre: A Hall of Fame QB who didn’t know what a nickel defense was — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 14, 2019

Brett Favre being one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pick up a football and not knowing what nickel defense was is an all-time great NFL story.

Imagine how naturally talented you have to be as a quarterback to not even know what base defense you’re playing against and still tear it to shreds.

That’s the kind of talent that you just can’t make up. You’re either born with it or you’re not.

Luckily for Brett Favre, he was born with enough talent to dominate the NFL at a level that is rarely seen, and that’s not up for debate.

I hate the Packers, and even I can admit the man was simply on a different level when it came to throwing a football during his playing days.

The fact he didn’t know what the nickel was is just a bonus for his legacy.