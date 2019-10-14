CNN Media Coordinator: Zucker Hates Trump, Has ‘Personal Vendetta’ Against Him

CNN media coordinator Nick Neville was caught on camera saying that network president Jeff Zucker has a “personal vendetta” against President Donald Trump.

Neville’s comments were allegdly captured on camera by Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe in a sting operation O’Keefe calls “#ExposeCNN.”

The video, released Monday by O’Keefe on Twitter, also captured audio of Zucker instructing staff members to discontinue their “friendly” relationship with Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, while also blaming Fox News for issues in America. (RELATED: ‘It’s Violence’: Transgender Person Lashes Out At CNN Reporter For Mispronouncing Name)

PART 1: CNN Insider Blows Whistle, Secretly Records Staff, Execs and Network President Jeff Zucker’s “Anti-Trump Crusade” and “Personal Vendetta” Against POTUS. #ExposeCNN Full video uploading now…sign up now to get each new tape first: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r pic.twitter.com/KKfaK6hvgW — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

“So I just wanna say on this Lindsey Graham front. I know that there’s a lot of people at CNN that are friendly with Lindsey Graham,” Zucker said. “Time to knock that off. And it’s time to call him out.”

The audio also revealed Zucker lashing out at Fox News, accusing CNN’s rival network of trafficking in conspiracy theories. (RELATED: Shepard Smith Out At Fox News)

“I think what’s going on in America now is really fundamentally the result of years of fake news, conspiracy nonsense from Fox News,” Zucker said.

While the two worked together at NBC, Zucker and Trump’s relationship has fallen apart since the 2016 presidential campaign, with Trump calling on Zucker to be fired last year, saying he had done a “terrible job” at the network. Trump has also refused to do an interview with CNN since the start of his presidency.

Nonetheless, Zucker has repeatedly denied allegations of bias against CNN, saying last year that the network is not “anti-Trump,” but simply “pro-truth.

Over 90% of CNN’s coverage of the Trump administration in recent months has been negative, according to multiple studies from the Media Research Center.