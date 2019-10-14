PREVIEW: Detroit Lions Need A Big Win On ‘Monday Night Football’ Against The Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions need a big win Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The two NFC North squads will meet on "Monday Night Football," and this matchup will have major implications down the stretch.

Right now, every single team in the NFC North has a winning percentage of at least .600 through the first few weeks. My Lions are 2-1-1.

Getting a win Monday night would allow Detroit to control their fate much better than a loss. I’m not saying it’s a must-win, but it’s pretty damn close.

Luckily, I have complete confidence in my squad. Matthew Stafford has the offense absolutely rolling, and we’re moving the ball in a way I haven’t seen in a very long time.

We’ve got receiving weapons in T.J. Hockenson, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay. When Stafford cocks his arm back, there’s always potential for some big plays.

Tonight, Monday night, is when we find out what this team is all about. Detroit has looked damn impressive through the first four weeks.

Yes, it’s been tough sledding at times, but we’re a gritty team. Now, we have an opportunity to notch another win against a major rival. Let’s get to work.