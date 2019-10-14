‘Joker’ Earns $192.7 Million Domestically And $543.9 Million Globally

“Joker” continued to put up some monster box office numbers in its second weekend in theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, the film made $55 million domestically this past weekend.

That bumps up the total haul to $192.7 million domestically and $543.9 million globally.

Folks, that’s just an absurd amount of money, especially for an R-rated super villain film. Those are gigantic numbers.

It already set a record for an October debut, and it looks like the film starring Joaquin Phoenix won’t be slowing down anytime soon. (RELATED: ‘Joker‘ Makes Record $93.5 Million At The Domestic Box Office)

I can’t wait to finally see “Joker.” I’ve only heard good things, and my expectations are through the roof. Again, anytime a film with an R-rating makes over half a billion dollars, you know it’s going to be good.

That’s an incredibly rare accomplishment, and “Joker” got the job done through its second weekend. If that’s not incredibly impressive, I just don’t know what is.

For those of you who have seen it, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. Judging from the unreal amount of cash it’s making, I’m guessing most people have really enjoyed it.