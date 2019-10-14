Josh Rosen Is Still The Starting Quarterback For The Dolphins After Getting Benched

Josh Rosen will still be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins after getting benched Sunday against the Redskins.

Rosen got benched during the 17-16 loss in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick, but that won’t stop him from being the team’s guy going forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Armando Salguero, head coach Brian Flores said after the game that the former UCLA star will still be the man under center.

That means Fitzpatrick is relegated back to the bench for the time being.

This is 100% the correct call from Flores and the Dolphins. Miami is 0-5, and on the fast track for the top pick in the 2020 draft.

That means they need to find out sooner than later if Rosen is truly a franchise quarterback or not. They’ll have 11 more games to figure out the answer to that question.

You can’t get an answer to that question if Rosen is glued to the bench. The Dolphins aren’t going to the playoffs this season anyway.

The team might as well let Rosen get back on the field, and start slinging it again. If he’s not the guy, then dump him and draft a QB number one in the 2020 draft.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens down the stretch. All I know for sure is that a lot of changes are needed for the Dolphins to be good, and I know Rosen has the potential to be good.

We’ll have to see if he can figure it out, or if Miami will be looking for a new passer in 2020.