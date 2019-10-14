Justin Timberlake Reveals Upcoming Music With Lizzo

Musician Justin Timberlake admitted he has new music on the way.

Timberlake revealed he teamed up with singer Lizzo to create a collaboration, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more,” Timberlake said. “I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing.”

Timberlake met with Lizzo at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and insisted they work together. (RELATED: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Attacked During Paris Fashion Week By Celeb Pranksters)

“I think she thought I was lying, but we got in and we got a couple of ideas,” he added. “I’m not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to tell you she can, but it’s flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it.”

Other artists Timberlake has reportedly collaborated with for the new music include SZA and Meek Mill.

I can’t wait for new Timberlake music. “Mirrors” is still arguably the best thing he’s ever released, but a song featuring Lizzo might be able to beat that. Timberlake and Lizzo have killer vocals and the song is destined to be really good.