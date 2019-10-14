Kanye West Argued With Kim Kardashian Over Her Met Gala Dress For Being Too ‘Sexy’

Musician Kanye West showed disapproval for reality star Kim Kardashian’s skin tight Met Gala dress during Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

West admitted he wasn’t as into the Thierry Mugler dress as Kardashian was during the final fitting the day before the May 6 gala, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls,” Kanye said. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit.”

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” he added.

Kardashian responded by telling West he was giving her bad anxiety and that he was one of the reasons she felt confident to wear something like the dress. (RELATED: Check Out These Unforgettable Looks From The 2019 Met Gala)

“You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation, doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” she said in the episode.

Both of them have a good point here. It makes sense that West wouldn’t want Kardashian’s body on display for others to stare at. However, Kardashian inspires other women with her confidence and has made a name for herself in the fashion industry.

He should have been supportive.