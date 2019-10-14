Kourtney Kardashian Learns That A Staffer Allegedly Stole Money From Her And Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian learned that it was one of her staffers who allegedly stole $5,200 from her and her and her ex, Scott Disick and she vowed never to let it happen again.

"This lady stole $700 out of my wallet," the 40-year-old reality star shared with sister Khloe Kardashian and pal Stephanie Shepherd, days after her assistant discovered that a lot of money was reportedly missing from the star's wallet, according to E! News in a piece published Sunday.

The reality star then shared that in addition to this person reportedly stealing $4,500 from Kourtney's ex, she believed this staffer also made off with one of the family's iPads, because they were missing and it couldn't be a coincidence.

“Then, my security who’s here today said he’s seen her two times with her flashlight on in the office,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star explained, calling the whole thing “insane” and swearing that “She’s never coming here again.”

“No s–t, Sherlock!” Khloe replied, noting that this person had been around the Poosh founder’s kids.

And according to Kourtney’s informant, the woman “also hacked everything.”

“‘She’s looking at your texts right now,'” the Kardashian star read aloud. “She’s looking at my texts?”

But it was when Kourtney revealed one moment later that the alleged crook was “downstairs” in the house at that very moment, that made Khloe lose it.

“Go say something to her!” the Revenge Body host declared, as Kourtney left her room and headed to the front door to confront the person, who fled in the driveway just seconds before they arrived.

In the end, Kourtney just noted that it was a “lesson” learned and celebrated that the person would not be back.

“And next time, we’ve learned a huge lesson,” she finished, adding that no one can “step foot” in her house without giving their “social, name and address.”