LA Kings Make Decision To Cover Up Taylor Swift Banner For Season Due To Believed Curse

The Los Angeles Kings have decided to cover up a banner of pop singer Taylor Swift because its fans believe that it carries a curse for the team.

“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” Michael Altieri, senior vice president of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports told the Los Angeles Times, according to Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 27, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

“We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them,” he added.(RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

The banner in question that is generating all the headlines is the 29-year-old singer’s “most sold-out performances” banner that hangs in the Staples center during the Kings home games.

Fans believe that it is because of Swift that the team, who last won the Stanley Cup in 2014, has been cursed. The banner went up in August 2015 after the “Lover” singer’s record 16th sold-out concert at the center.

On Saturday, the “Me!” hitmaker’s banner was covered up and the Kings ended up beating the Nashville Predators 7-4. The victory was credited on social media with the banner decision.

“We are undefeated when the Taylor Swift banner is covered up!” the Kings’ mascot, Bailey, tweeted.

We are undefeated when the Taylor Swift banner is covered up! — Bailey LA Kings (@BaileyLAKings) October 13, 2019

“@LAKings are 1-0 this season when the Taylor Swift banner has been covered,” another tweeted.