Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking, Hurting Pop Star Says Reflection In Her Eyes Lead Him To Her

A man who police said stalked then allegedly hurt a 20-year-old Japanese pop star told authorities he was able to locate her by the reflection in her eyes that gave away her location.

Tokyo police said that 26-year-old Hibiki Sato was arrested last month on suspicion of indecent behavior in connection with stalking and injuring a a female pop idol, according to Business Insider in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Stalker Allegedly Threatened To Kill Her Whole Family)

Sato, described by police as an “avid fan,” said he used the star’s reflection in her eyes in photos she shared on social media and Google street view to enlarge her photos to see the scenery and landmarks around her to find where she lived. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Was Just Deported By ICE)

Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported this week that details in the woman’s selfies were used to identify the train station she frequented. They said Sato looked at other images she shared, such as her apartment, to figure out where she lived.

Authorities declined to give much information about the investigation, other than to confirm Sato’s arrest and that he was accused of committing indecent acts, including groping her after accosting her from behind before knocking her down.