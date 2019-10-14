Nebraska And Illinois Will Open 2021 College Football Season In Dublin, Ireland

Nebraska and Illinois will open up the 2021 college football season overseas.

The Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini will play each other in Dublin to get the season started, according to Brett McMurphy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nebraska, Illinois will open 2021 season in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 28, 2021 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 14, 2019

Now, I’m sure many of you are expecting me to trash the idea of playing college football overseas. You’re probably expecting me to shred this game.

Here’s why you couldn’t be more wrong. Ireland is five hours ahead of EST here in America. That means that if the game starts over there at one or two in the afternoon, then it’s an early morning game here.

I’m all in on that. Why? It’s really simple. Drinking in the morning is frowned upon. That’s just a fact and you shouldn’t do it.

Having said that, not drinking during football games is also frowned upon.

If there’s football on, then it’s pretty much anti-American to not drink. In 2021, we’ll have a nice morning game to enjoy while we drink a crispy cold beer.

On any other day, I’d tell you that’s a bad sign to be drinking a beer at eight in the morning. Now, I’d tell you that you’re making the wrong decisions if you don’t drink for Nebraska/Illinois in 2021.

It might not start for a couple years, but it’s never too early to get prepared. Hell, by then, Nebraska might actually be competitive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Oct 14, 2019 at 7:17am PDT

On a side note, games have been played in Ireland before, and I’ve always loved it. In college, we’d do a day drinking marathon for the first day of college football.

That meant we’d be cracking beers early in the morning when a game was in Ireland, and we wouldn’t stop until the PAC-12 games were over. It was a hell of a lot of fun.

I look forward to digging back into those shenanigans in 2021.