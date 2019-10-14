Pedophile Who Allegedly Raped Close To 200 Kids Stabbed To Death In Prison

A convicted British pedophile who had been accused of raping close to 200 children in Malaysia, was stabbed to death in his prison cell Sunday, he had been given 22 life sentences in 2016, Sky News reports.

Richard Huckle was found dead at Full Sutton prison in Yorkshire according to a source for Sky News. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead After Apparent Suicide)

“We were called shortly after 12.30pm reporting that a man had died at the prison,” said a police spokeswoman to the news agency. “Humberside Police are working closely with the Prison Service to investigate the death of an inmate and at this time we are treating the death as suspicious.”

A murder investigation is underway after a prolific paedophile was stabbed to death in prison. Richard Huckle was handed 22 life sentences in 2016 for raping up to 200 babies and children in Malaysia. Read more on this story: https://t.co/9RH7jegR40 pic.twitter.com/2vwUGwmV1E — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 14, 2019

Huckle was in Malaysia between 2006 to 2014 and targeted children from ages 6 months, up to 12-years-old. British authorities discovered 20,000 lewd pictures of children on his computer, including more than a 1,000 images that showed Huckle raping his young victims, as reported by Fox News.

Many of his victims were from impoverished Christian communities that he gained access to by posing as a schoolteacher and philanthropist.

While in prison, Huckle refused to cooperate with authorities to unlock encrypted files that officials believe could have identified more of his victims and other pedophiles.