Ryan Hilinski Has A Sprained Knee, Is Expected To Play Against Florida

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is expected to be back on the field this Saturday when the Gamecocks play Florida.

According to Josh Kendall, head coach Will Muschamp told the media on Sunday that the freshman phenom has a sprained knee after taking a hit against Georgia, but is expected to play against the Gators. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Will Muschamp on Ryan Hilinski: “He’s got a sprained knee. It’s nothing serious. I will know more Tuesday. We expect him to play on Saturday.” Reiterates, “We fully expect him to play on Saturday.” — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) October 13, 2019

Well, this sure is good news for the Gamecocks. Hilinski went down Saturday after taking a shot to the knee, and didn’t play a snap the rest of the way.

Judging from the hit, I thought it was going to be much worse than a sprained knee.

Low, late hit has taken Hilinski out of the game pic.twitter.com/2OpLOs0pWq — libgator (@lib_gator) October 12, 2019

While a sprained knee isn’t ideal, it’s far from something the team needs to be seriously concerned about. It’s not like Hilinski went down with a torn ACL or anything of that nature.

If he returns to the field, then the Gamecocks are going to be very competitive. The young man is incredibly impressive when it comes to spinning the football.

There’s no doubt about it. He was making moves against Georgia before getting hurt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hilinski (@ryanhilinski) on Oct 12, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

South Carolina is still not where they need to be in order to be in the national conversation, despite beating Georgia. They’re not really close.

However, they’re most certainly headed in the right direction with Hilinski at the helm. There’s no doubt about that at all.

He’s got an incredibly bright future, and he gives Gamecocks fans a reason to be optimistic.