The CW Is Making A ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot With Jared Padalecki

The CW is bringing back “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

According to Deadline, the network that brought us “Riverdale” will bring back the classic show with Jared Padalecki in the role that Chuck Norris made famous years ago on CBS. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The same report indicates that we could get the show in the 2020-2021 range.

The CW is out here swinging for the damn fence, and I love it. “Walker, Texas Ranger” is an all-time classic show, and it greatly contributed to making Chuck Norris a household name.

It was all about badass justice, guys upholding the law, and the good guys coming out on top of the bad guys more times than not.

Now, it’ll return to our televisions on The CW. Kind of a random network for it to air on, given the fact it initially aired on CBS.

However, The CW and Jared Padalecki have worked together for awhile, and “Supernatural” has been a hit on the network for years.

They seem to be a really good fit. Can they do “Walker, Texas Ranger” justice? Only time will tell. What I can tell you for sure is that I’m excited.

I’m usually against remakes. They’re not my thing, and I generally think they’re unnecessary. Having said that, if The CW can successfully pull off a great reboot of the Chuck Norris hit, then I’m all in.