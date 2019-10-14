REPORT: ‘Training Day’ Prequel In The Works, Will Take Place In The Early 1990s

There is apparently a “Training Day” prequel in the works.

Collider reported the following details on the possible prequel from Warner Brothers:

Sources tell Collider that the prequel will be set nearly a decade earlier in late April of 1992 — two days before the Rodney King verdict was delivered. Los Angeles was already a powder keg just waiting to explode that week, and the verdict led to the L.A. riots. The Training Day prequel will follow a younger version of Alonzo Harris, a career-defining role that brought Washington his second Oscar, and his first as a lead.

My friends, let's get ready to roll! Let's get ready to roll! This is awesome. "Training Day" will forever be one of the coolest movies ever made.

I’ve probably watched Denzel Washington as Alonzo Harris 15 times. I love the movie so much that I keep a DVD of the film on my desk.

That’s right, folks. I keep a DVD of the film where I can see it everyday. It helps me carry out every day with the energy Ethan Hawke and Denzel did in the hit film.

Now, we might be getting a prequel set in the early 1990s. If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then you just don’t know great content when you see it.

We all know what he did in the original film.

Now, obviously, a lot of things could go wrong before this hits theaters, and I think there’s a high chance we won’t be seeing Denzel.

That’s okay. As long as it’s as badass as the original, I think fans will be just fine.