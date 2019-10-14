Twitter Appears To Briefly Suspend ‘CarpeDonktum’ Account Over Trump Video

Twitter on Monday appeared to briefly suspend the account reportedly responsible for making a video of President Donald Trump performing a mass shooting in a church, killing and assaulting those he does not like in the media and politics.

The video was shown at Trump’s National Doral Miami resort in Florida, according to The New York Times. It was allegedly played in a side room of the resort, as well as other videos, and wasn’t associated with the Trump campaign or the White House.

It is also believed that the YouTube account “TheGeekzTeam,” which makes content for a website run by “CarpeDonktum,” created the video, according to Business Insider.

that video that was shown to Trump’s supporters at his resort shows the president shooting John McCain pic.twitter.com/I0SSmCSFxw — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) October 14, 2019

5. As much as I hate to post this, given how much people are talking about this story, and that it involves the president’s club, his supporters, and an organization that supports him, here’s the video in question: pic.twitter.com/qqtllitsIP — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) October 14, 2019



The White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) responded to the video Sunday night, asking for Trump to condemn the video. (RELATED: Report: Spoofed Video Of Trump Shooting Political And Media Opponents Shown At Florida Resort)

Trump has reposted many videos on his Twitter page throughout his presidency and was invited to the White House’s social media summit during the summer of 2019. Several videos have stirred anger, especially among his opponents who say he is encouraging divisiveness.

“All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents,” Jonathan Karl, the WHCA president, said. “We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society.”

Update:

Less than an hour after the account was suspended, it was reactivated. Carpe Donktum sent out a tweet with just a question mark after the account was unsuspended. (RELATED: Meme Video At Center Of Media’s Latest Freak Out Played In Near-Empty Room)

Twitter responded to the Daily Caller when asked about the suspension, saying “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”