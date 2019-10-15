Amy Klobuchar Immediately Apologizes For Horrible Mom Joke

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar immediately apologized after making a joke comparing meddling in elections to calling her daughter on Saturday nights, in which the crowd was silent at the fourth Democratic debate.

Klobuchar said that “meddling” is what she does to her daughter by calling her on a Saturday night, in which the crowd responded with complete silence. The Democratic Senator then waved at her daughter in the crowd and said “sorry.”

“I want to respond to Mr. Yang. I don’t see a moral equivalency between our country and Russia. Vladimir Putin is someone who has shot down planes over Ukraine, who has poisoned his opponent and we have not talked about what we need to do to protect ourselves from Russia invading our election,” Klobuchar said.

“This wasn’t meddling. That’s what I do when I call my daughter on a Saturday night and ask her what she’s doing. Sorry. This was much more serious than that. This was actually invading our election. So to protect ourselves in 2020, what we need, one, backup paper ballots in every single state,” she continued. (RELATED: Klobuchar Tried To Joke About That Time She Ate Salad With A Comb. It Was Gross)

WATCH:

This was not Klobuchar’s first time making a joke, which received a negative response. In March, Klobuchar tried to make a joke about the time she ate a salad with a hair comb, saying “it needed just a bit of scalp oil and a pinch of dandruff.”

At a Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C., Klobuchar, a 2020 hopeful, referenced The New York Times story, which said she did not have utensils to eat a salad when flying to South Carolina in 2008, so she instead used her comb, and then had her staffer clean the comb after she was finished with her salad. (RELATED: Klobuchar Defends Reports About Poor Staff Treatment — Tough Enough To Deal With Putin)

Klobuchar has also faced criticism after reports that she has a history of allegedly being rude to staff, making many of her employees cry, as well as reportedly hitting one of her staffers with a binder.