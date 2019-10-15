Dan Orlovsky: Refs Are Ruining The NFL, Owners Have To Do Something

ESPN pundit Dan Orlovsky went off Tuesday morning after the Packers beat the Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

The Lions were hosed out of a win after multiple blown calls against Packers, and there’s simply no excuse for how bad the officiating was. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In my 27 years of life, I might have never seen worse calls and no-calls being made.

Here are the two “hands to the face” penalties called against Lions DE Trey Flowers in the 4th quarter #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/fWCFCccJzg — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

“Owners, I’m talking to you. You don’t have a problem. You have an epidemic. Your product is slowly being ruined by a third party that has no consequence to their actions,” Orlovsky passionately pleaded to the ESPN audience Tuesday.

You can watch his full comments below.

I’m glad to see the entire media is banding together to raise hell about this situation. It’s honestly atrocious. It’s downright absurd.

Desmond Howard is even out here floating the idea the refs got paid off. You know things are bad when legends of the sport are talking about whether not refs took money.

The refs need to be investigated. This is horrendous. Check bank accounts. #NoExcuses — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 15, 2019

Orlovsky’s words need to be heard from sea to shining sea. Every American and football fans needs to hear them because I’m sick and tired of this garbage.

The NFL screwed the Lions out of a win last night. The fans, the players, and everybody involved with the sport should be outraged.

You know things are bad when you have ESPN pundits absolutely unloading on the NFL.

Hopefully, this disastrous situation gets figured out sooner rather than later because I’m not sure how many more terribly officiated games I can handle.