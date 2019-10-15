Lawmaker Calls Crenshaw A Racist When Asked Question About Ilhan Omar’s Anti-Semitic Comments

Democratic Illinois Rep. Sean Casten was asked a question about Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, but instead called Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw a racist.

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation’s video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

WATCH:

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy Of Roger Stone

Ted Cruz Wants El Chapo To Pay For The Border Wall!

A Man Was Arrested For Praying And Anointing At The White House

How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In The CNN Debate?

These People Roast Trump Only To Find Out It Was Obama!

We Asked People In D.C. If They Believe That Wearing A Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.