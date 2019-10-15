A Third Of Democratic Primary Voters Expect Warren To Perform The Best At The Debate: Poll

A third of Democratic primary voters expect presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to perform the best during Tuesday’s debate, a POLITICO/Morning Consult national poll showed.

Thirty-one percent of Democratic primary voters said they believe Warren will outperform the other candidates during the debate, according to the poll. The debate will be hosted by The New York Times and CNN and will air starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Twenty-five percent of voters said they thought former Vice President Joe Biden would perform the best, while 12% said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would perform the best at the debates.

The poll also showed a drop in voters who said they are motivated to watch the debates, though the majority of Democratic primary voters still show enthusiasm. While 79% said they were motivated to watch the September debates, only 72% said they are motivated to watch Tuesday night’s debate.

POLITICO and Morning Consult conducted the poll between Oct. 11 and Oct. 13 using a national sample of 1,993 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, and 860 of these voters said they will likely vote in the Democratic primary.

