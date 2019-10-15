Dolly Parton Knows Which Superstar Actress She Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic, And That Star Just Weighed In

Dolly Parton knows exactly what actress she would like to see portray her in a biopic and now that star, Scarlett Johansson, has reacted and sounds like she’s up for it.

"Those are big shoes to fill," the 34-year-old actress shared during her appearance at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Tuesday.

"Or, probably not. They are probably very tiny, dainty, sparkly, fabulous shoes," she added, while discussing the idea of playing like the legendary country singer in a film.

Johansson continued, “I have never found a biopic that I felt compelled to try my hand at. But maybe. I don’t know. Just for the costumes alone!”

“She [Parton] is quite a woman,” the “Avengers” star went on. “She’s a hard-working woman and she embodies everything that is fierce independence. So, I’m sure it would be a lot of work but it would be good work. So, maybe!”

It all comes after the 73-year-old singer/actress dropped Johansson’s name and Reese Witherspoon’s recently when asked who she would like to play her in a future biopic. However, there is currently no movie about Parton in the works, according to Fox News.