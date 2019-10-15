Ed Orgeron Compares Himself To A Burrito Supreme From Taco Bell

Ed Orgeron seems to be a very self-aware man.

The head coach of the LSU Tigers appeared on the SEC Network on Monday and was asked what menu item at Taco Bell best represents him.

Without skipping a beat, Coach O said that he’s a burrito supreme. Watch the humorous clip below.

.@AlyssaLang: If you were an item from the Taco Bell menu what would you be? Coach O: Burrito Supreme : #TOL | 7 PM ET pic.twitter.com/ixFjUM2maZ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 14, 2019

This right here is why Coach O is the man. Could you ever see Nick Saban doing something like Coach O did in this interview?

Absolutely not. Most coaches take themselves way too seriously. Not Ed Orgeron. He’s out here talking about how he’s a big old burrito supreme. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I couldn’t have made that exchange up if I tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 12, 2019 at 3:46pm PDT

It’s such good news for football fans everywhere that LSU is great because it means we get much more exposure to Coach O, who is a top four or five most entertaining guy in the sport.

Sure, it sounds like he speaks a foreign language, but that only adds to the excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

The Tigers play Alabama in a little less than a month. I can’t wait to see what type of content we get from Coach O over the next few weeks. I have a feeling it’s going to be majestic.