‘FREEDOM IS NOT FREE’: Enes Kanter, Wanted By Turkey, Calls Out Lebron James Over China Comments

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter appeared to tweet late Monday night into Tuesday about Lebron James after the NBA superstar called out Houston Rockets owner Daryl Morey for tweeting in support of Hong Kong.

Lebron argued that he believes in freedom of speech, but also claimed there are ramifications for only thinking about oneself — before saying that he thought Morey was uneducated on the issue. (RELATED: NBA Apologizes To CNN Reporter After Silencing Her Question Regarding China)

Kanter chimed in with tweets seemingly calling out Lebron, suggesting that his comments made him sick.

He then tweeted a list of a few repercussions he has experienced from his vocal opposition to Turkey President Recep Erdogan, including not being able to go home or talk to his family in 5 years, having his dad arrested, his passport revoked. He concluded the message with “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE.”

Kanter has become well known for his outspoken criticism of Turkey and Erdogan. He appeared Tuesday on Fox Business, saying that he agreed with President Donald Trump’s very recent decision to put sanctions on Turkey.

The FBI installed a panic button near his bed after being bombarded with death threats and with the Turkish government attempting to extradite him out of America.