ESPN Only Gives Wisconsin A 25% Chance Of Beating Ohio State

ESPN isn’t giving the Wisconsin Badgers much hope against the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 26.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Badgers only have a 24.9% chance of beating the Buckeyes when the two meet in the most anticipated game of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 12, 2019 at 5:09pm PDT

Only 25%? Really? Only 25% is what my Badgers are getting? Okay, we’ll take it. Hell, just have ESPN put it at zero percent.

If you’re giving us 24.9, then just knock it all the way down to an egg. We don’t want ESPN’s love and we damn sure don’t need it.

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers. We show up and show out because it’s who we are. We don’t do it because of what other people think.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Listen up folks, I recognize that nobody seems to think the Badgers are capable of breathing and walking at the same time.

I get it. We’re not the sexy program. We’re not the team that loads up on five and four star recruits. We’re not wearing flashy uniforms.

We’re just a bunch of blue-collar guys who get to work. We don’t shoot our mouths off. We just fight in the trenches and punish our opponents.

Keeping doubting us, world. Buy into the OSU hype all you want. We’re less than two weeks away, and then we’ll get our answers.

Trust me, ESPN’s FPI isn’t going to do anything to save the Buckeyes on that day.