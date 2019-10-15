Entertainment

Felicity Huffman Goes To Prison To Serve Sentence For College Admissions Scandal

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Actress Felicity Huffman reported to prison to begin serving her 14-day sentence Tuesday.

Huffman, 56, will serve out her sentence in a Northern California federal prison, according to a report published by NBC News. The actress surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution, her representative said.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” Huffman’s representative said to NBC.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.” (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud back in May. As previously reported she was sentenced to 14 days in prison with one year of probation, and will be required to pay a $30,000 fine plus complete 250 hours of community service.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress was found guilty of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores inflated.

“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” she wrote.

“I honestly didn’t and don’t care about my daughter going to a prestigious college,” Huffman added. “I just wanted to give her a shot at being considered for a program where her acting talent would be the deciding factor. This sounds hollow now, but, in my mind, I knew that her success or failure in theater or film wouldn’t depend on her math skills. I didn’t want my daughter to be prevented from getting a shot at auditioning and doing what she loves because she can’t do math.”