Harris: Women’s Bodies Were Created ‘To Perpetuate The Human Species’ — But Women Also Have The Right To Abort

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris emphasized her support for abortion access Tuesday at a Democratic debate and also said women’s bodies were created “to perpetuate the human species.”

The Democratic California senator outlined her plan Tuesday to stop the passage of laws prohibiting abortions within the U.S., reminding voters that she questioned Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh about abortion as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The reality of it is this is still a fundamental issue of justice for women in America,” Harris said. (RELATED: Pro-Abortion Kamala Harris Tells Trump Admin: ‘A Society Is Judged Based On How It Treats Children’)

“Women have been given the responsibility to perpetuate the human species,” the senator said. “Our bodies were created to do that, and it does not give any other person the right to tell a woman what to do with that body.”

WATCH:

“It is her body,” Harris added. “It is her right. It is her decision.”

