Improvised Explosive Device Detonates At Montana Elementary School

An improvised explosive device detonated Tuesday on the playground of Rossiter Elementary School in Helena, Montana, ABC News reports.

There were no injuries but students at the school were promptly evacuated and all Helena Schools are on lockdown and will be searched by law enforcement, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. (RELATED: Police Officer Dies After Shooting Incident Just Outside of DC)

The IED was described by authorities as a soda bottle type device covered in duct tape.

Agents with the FBI and ATF are at the scene. No threat was made, no damage to the building was reported, and there were no children on the playground when the bomb went off.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that all Helena District 1 and East Helena schools had been swept and cleared and the lockdowns were lifted. Rossiter was closed for the day and the status for school tomorrow is to be determined.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock also tweeted that his office is monitoring the situation as it occurs.