Jennifer Aniston Breaks The Internet With Unforgettable Shot Of ‘Friends’ After Finally Joining Instagram

Jennifer Aniston finally decided it was time to join Instagram Tuesday and she broke the internet with an unforgettable shot of some of her “Friends.”

The 50-year-old actress looked just as fantastic as ever in the terrific selfie of her with the rest of the cast members of the popular NBC sitcom called “Friends.” In the snap, we see the whole crew, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

She captioned the post simply, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

In under two hours, the picture had more than 1.9 million likes.

Shortly after the “Horrible Bosses” star posted the shot, the social media page crashed, according to People magazine. Some users who tried to follow her were directed to the “follow” button after clicking it a first time. Others only received a message that read,”Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

“Everyone in the world is trying to follow Jennifer Aniston on Instagram at the moment and it won’t let me….. #amsad,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Another person tweeted, “Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and broke it. A QUEEN.”

Last week, the “Just Go With It” star explained during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM Raido that she and her co-stars had recently got together and had dinner at Cox’s house and they had the most amazing time together.

WATCH:

“We just had dinner this week with the whole gang,” Aniston shared. Everyone was there.”

“We all happened to have a window of time so we all got together,” she added. “We laughed so hard.”