Jeremy Pruitt Suggests Tennessee May Not Punt And Will Only Onside Kick Against Alabama

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt might have a bold strategy Saturday against Alabama.

The Volunteers are 35.5 point underdogs at the moment, and they’re going to need all the help they can get to hang with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

How are they going to do it? Well, Pruitt thinks he should just try to keep the ball out of the hands of the Alabama offense.

According to Wes Rucker on Monday, Pruitt told the media, “There’s a high school team in Arkansas that does an onside kick for every kickoff and never punts. If we could do that and never give Alabama the football this week, that would be a great game plan.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hell, what does Tennessee have to lose at this point? They’re one of the biggest jokes in America. They play in the SEC and have looked like an FCS program at times.

We’re talking about a major college football program that managed to lose to Georgia State. If Tennessee couldn’t beat GSU, how the hell are they going to stick with Alabama using a traditional game plan?

The answer is that it’s not possible.

Pruitt might as well try to get as weird with it as he can. He literally has nothing to lose. It can’t get any worse for the Volunteers.

Is it really any worse to lose by 30 by going for onside kicks at all times and never punting? I don’t think so. I don’t think so at all.

Tennessee needs to try whatever might get them an extra possession or two and keep Tua Tagovailoa off of the field.

Tune in Saturday at 9:00 EST on ESPN to watch what will almost certainly be a slaughter.