Kamala Harris Calls Out Dems For Ignoring Abortion On Debate Stage

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris called out her fellow Democrats for ignoring abortion and women’s reproductive rights in conversations about health care plans during the CNN-New York Times Democratic Primary debate Tuesday night.

“This is the sixth debate in this presidential cycle and not nearly one word, with all of these discussions about healthcare, on women’s access to reproductive healthcare, which is under full-on attack in America today,” Harris said to applause.

Harris expressed similar frustration following the September 13th debate, berating Democrats for spending three hours talking about everything except abortion. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Action Slams Dems For Ignoring Abortion)

The #DemDebate was three hours long and not one question about abortion or reproductive rights. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2019

The only time Democrats have discussed the issue during the previous debate nights when Harris brought up the Hyde Amendment, which prevents tax dollars from paying for abortions, and which every Democratic candidate seeks to repeal.

The Tuesday night debate in Ohio comes just weeks after President Donald Trump’s administration forced Planned Parenthood to close two of its clinics in the state.