Khabib Nurmagomedov Trains In Freezing River In Russia In Viral Instagram Video

UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov has some unorthodox training methods.

In a video posted on Instagram by @KingFarruh, the Russian-born superstar swam in a freezing river in his home country to stay in shape.

He captioned the video in part, "Today was very cold, he doesn't care. Water was very cold I tried to put my feet and almost freeze my a$$ off."

Watch the mind-boggling training video below.

Khabib is wired different. UFC lightweight champ training in a freezing river in Dagestan, Russia. (via kingfarruh/IG) pic.twitter.com/Dqmz8DIaf8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2019

You know you have to be just a shade crazy to jump into a freezing river in Russia and start swimming against the current.

How many athletes would do that? How many athletes would hop into a freezing river to stay in shape? The answer is simple, and the answer is not many at all.

That’s what separates Khabib from everybody else. That’s why he’s the best fighter in the UFC. He’s willing to do what others aren’t.

Just in case you’re wondering how cold that water could be, I once fell through the ice in a marsh about halfway up my rib cage.

I’ve never felt something so cold in my life. My whole body went numb almost instantly, and it was a fight just to move. That happened to me while I was geared up and prepared for cold weather.

Now, imagine being in nothing other than a swimsuit.

Stay frosty, Khabib. Training in freezing water is the kind of energy I like to see out of elite athletes.