LSU Vs. Florida Averaged 6.45 Million Viewers, Most Watched Game On ESPN In Nearly 2 Years

LSU beating Florida 42-28 on Saturday night got some huge TV ratings on ESPN.

According to a Tuesday release from the network, the game between the Tigers and Gators averaged 6.45 million viewers, and was the most watched college football game on ESPN in almost two years.

It also peaked at 7.428 million viewers in the second half. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t say I’m surprised at all at the numbers that showed up Saturday night on ESPN. LSU vs. Florida was by far and away the biggest game of the weekend, and it didn’t disappoint.

The Tigers got some separation in the second half to put the game away by multiple scores by the time the clock hit zero.

Despite that, it was still one hell of an entertaining game.

As I always say, it’s always good news for the soul of America when college football and the NFL put up big ratings.

Getting north of six million viewers on average for a college football game on cable is absurdly good. It’s just the latest proof that this country loves our football, and there’s no question about it.

Saturdays in the fall are what keeps this world spinning and America operating.

We’ll have to see how the ratings continue throughout the season. My guess is we’re going to only see big numbers the rest of the way.